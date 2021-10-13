Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA stock remained flat at $$25.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

