Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
Yara International ASA stock remained flat at $$25.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $28.56.
About Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
