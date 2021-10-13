HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $800.00 at Cowen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $605.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $763.48.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock traded up $20.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $779.04. 5,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.48. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $814.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.40 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.