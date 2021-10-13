Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. 30,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,703. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

