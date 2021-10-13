Seeyond Sells 156 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 492,615 shares of company stock valued at $128,197,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,956. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

