Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 119 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $167.63. 489,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,173,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $455.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.