Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,970,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,562 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,600,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 2.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 452,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,401,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 378,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 86,671 shares during the period.

TMKRU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 26,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

