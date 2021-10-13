Glazer Capital LLC Trims Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,336,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,000,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,050,000.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 34,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

