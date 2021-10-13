Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 61,620 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.08% of CHP Merger worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 8.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 118,111 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 21.9% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHP Merger stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

