Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock Position Decreased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,241,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the quarter. Slam makes up approximately 1.1% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $72,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Slam by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 25,389 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SLAMU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 1,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

