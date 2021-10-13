Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $558,946.98 and approximately $101,170.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

