East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,684 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.43% of East Resources Acquisition worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ERES traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 39,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.