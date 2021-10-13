Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

