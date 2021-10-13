Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTHF remained flat at $$5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Neo Lithium has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.30.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

