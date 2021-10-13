easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue lowered easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

