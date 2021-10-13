easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, September 17th. AlphaValue lowered easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

