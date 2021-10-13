$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. 116,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,041. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

