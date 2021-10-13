Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,068. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $98.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

