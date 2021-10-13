Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s previous close.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.16.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.02. 357,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,854. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

