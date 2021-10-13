Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $55.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $72.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 37,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $2,999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,701,414.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 928,806 shares of company stock worth $50,101,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 43.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 447.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

