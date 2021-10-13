Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €152.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €152.00 ($178.82) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.18 ($186.10).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €154.50 ($181.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 1 year high of €162.40 ($191.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €147.66 and its 200-day moving average is €135.58.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.