Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 107.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,580 shares of company stock valued at $299,602,012 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.81. 42,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $338.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

