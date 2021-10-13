Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 9,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. 46,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.