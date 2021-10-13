Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$92.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM traded up C$2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$71.01. 602,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.87. The company has a market cap of C$17.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$62.28 and a 12-month high of C$112.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

