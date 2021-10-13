SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 1,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,686. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.

