Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 2,595,964 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 54.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,147,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,595,964 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. 109,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,442. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

