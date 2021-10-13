Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 166,102 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 776.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,102 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vroom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

VRM traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 55,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

