Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,136 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.91. 128,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,840,116. The company has a market cap of $344.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.