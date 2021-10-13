European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $26.00. 13,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 338,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

