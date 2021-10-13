Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on NHYDY. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 70,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

