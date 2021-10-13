Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the September 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several research firms have commented on NHYDY. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 70,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.96.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
