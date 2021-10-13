MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.27. 6,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
