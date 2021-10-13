MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.27. 6,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 3.20%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

