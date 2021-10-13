Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $140.84 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,858,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,839,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 2.29% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,822,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,709,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 37,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,194. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

