SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $6.97 on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

