Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,119. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $628.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

