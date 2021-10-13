Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $195.75 and a one year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

