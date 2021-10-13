Edenbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. PHX Minerals makes up 1.6% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 0.15% of PHX Minerals worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $95,272.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

PHX stock remained flat at $$3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

