Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of The Pennant Group worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,150. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $688.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

