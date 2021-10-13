Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NKTR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,543. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 468,486 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

