Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $165.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.34. 24,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,000. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,962,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

