Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $226.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.63.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Canadian Tire stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.19. 1,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $107.20 and a 1 year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

