Analysts Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $264.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $269.90 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $265.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,390,000 after purchasing an additional 297,890 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 352,451 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,052,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. 13,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.