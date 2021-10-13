ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,116 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 3.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,477,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE remained flat at $$62.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

