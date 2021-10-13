Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.91. 47,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,679. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

