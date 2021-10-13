Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

DVOL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

