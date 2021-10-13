Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.78. 338,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $420.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

