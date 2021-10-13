Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,256. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

