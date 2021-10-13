TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $82,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $317,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 25.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,458. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.42 and a 200 day moving average of $235.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

