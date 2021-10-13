Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in September

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.3823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

