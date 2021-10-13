Short Interest in Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Declines By 82.6%

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RLBY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,603. Reliability has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliability had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 210.60%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

