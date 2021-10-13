Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Declines By 90.5%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of REEMF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 285,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,793. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $274.49 million, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of -0.81.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

