Natixis Sells 650,260 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,883 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 650,260 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $164,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.96. 294,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,829,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average is $232.52. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

