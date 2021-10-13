Lodge Hill Capital LLC Invests $14.24 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,000. TransDigm Group accounts for 4.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.73. 4,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,518. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.13.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

